Google's Next-Gen Fuchsia OS Hits Critical Milestone With Public Contributions
Over four years ago, we caught wind of Google’s Fuchsia program, which was a bit of a black-box kind of project. Slowly, we began to learn about what the project entailed and how it would enter the Internet of Things (IoT) world. The Fuchsia project is now taking another step in revealing itself today, as project contributions are being opened to the public.
The Google team behind Fuchsia states that the project is “designed to prioritize security, updatability, and performance, and is currently under active development by the Fuchsia team” in the open air on the git repository. Now, rather than just having the team work on the project, Google wants people to engage with Fuchsia in several ways.
There are now mailing lists that people can follow to keep up with discussions in a timely fashion. For the developers, Google has added a governance model to “clarify how strategic decisions are made” and opened an issue tracker. With these changes to the “open-source effort,” the ultimate goal is to gain “high-quality, well-tested contributions from all.”
Staying in the theme of transparency, there is also a technical roadmap so people can see where Fuchsia is going in the future. For some, it may be technical jargon, but it is interesting to look at nonetheless. In any case, do not get your hopes up about Fuchsia as a fully functioning OS any time soon. Google reports that “Fuchsia is not ready for general product development or as a development target, but you can clone, compile, and contribute to it.” If you want to tinker, test, or find out more, the blog post for Fuchsia has all the information you need.