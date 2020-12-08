Google's Next-Gen Fuchsia OS Hits Critical Milestone With Public Contributions





Over four years ago, we caught wind of Google’s Fuchsia program , which was a bit of a black-box kind of project. Slowly, we began to learn about what the project entailed and how it would enter the Internet of Things (IoT) world. The Fuchsia project is now taking another step in revealing itself today, as project contributions are being opened to the public.

Fuchsia Code Review Page



There are now mailing lists that people can follow to keep up with discussions in a timely fashion. For the developers, Google has added a governance model to “clarify how strategic decisions are made” and opened an issue tracker. With these changes to the “open-source effort,” the ultimate goal is to gain “high-quality, well-tested contributions from all.”