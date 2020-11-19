Google Completes Global RCS Rollout, Begins End-To-End Encryption Beta For Messages App













Now that the RCS rollout is complete and better security is coming to Android Messages, Google will have a pretty good messaging platform when all is said and done. We will have to see if carriers start to fully support the features, which would make the transition from SMS/MMS to RCS complete.

RCS provide feature similar to what we've seen in year from Apple's iMessage, such as typing indicators, read receipts, and more. However, not all carriers will support these features for Android devices. If your carrier does not support the features, you will still be able to take advantage of RCS while on WiFi.