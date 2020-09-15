CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillTuesday, September 15, 2020, 09:23 AM EDT

Google Fiber To Turbocharge Residential Internet Speeds To 2Gbps This Fall

google fiber 1
It’s been a while since we’ve talked about Google Fiber, after Google scaled back its ambitious plans of spreading 1Gbps internet to millions of Americans. However, Google Fiber is back in the news again this week and this time it’s not because it’s pulling out of an existing market or canceling previously-announced Google Fiber Cities — instead, Google is announcing that a big speed increase to 2Gbps is coming.

Although Google Fiber was among the first to offer 1Gbps fiber service in the United States, many other ISPs including AT&T and Comcast have countered with similar (or faster speeds). In order to make its service more attractive, Google Fiber will soon be testing the new 2Gbps internet plan stating this fall. 

This move comes 10 years after Google Fiber first wowed Americans with its 1Gbps symmetrical download/upload speeds. Google says that back in 2010, the average internet speeds for residential customers was a pokey 7.12Mbps down and 2.42Mbps up. And since that initial debut, Google Fiber (and by extension, its Google Fiber Webpass wireless internet service) is available in 19 markets across the United States.

google fiber speed

According to Google, customers who take advantage of this new plan won’t have symmetrical speeds; instead they’ll get 2Gbps down and 1Gbps up, which is still nothing to scoff at. And best of all, customers won’t pay a hefty premium over their existing service. Google Fiber’s current 1Gbps/1Gbps plan costs $70/month, while the new 2Gbps/1Gbps plan will cost $100/month. Customers will also be provided with a new Wi-Fi 6 router and a mesh extender to take full advantage of these speeds in their household (or business).

The first 2Gbps trials will begin in October in two existing Google Fiber cities: Nashville, Tennessee and Huntsville, Alabama. If you’re a customer in either of these two markets, you can ask to join the Google Fiber Trusted Tester Program to access the 2Gbps speeds. Following those initial trials, 2Gbps internet speeds will be available to all customers in Nashville and Huntsville before the close of 2020.

As for 17 remaining American markets, 2Gbps internet speeds will be available in “most” of these markets at the start of 2021. 


Tags:  Google, fiber, Google Fiber, (nasdaq:goog), fiber internet, webpass

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Graphics Card
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
Radeon RX 6000
Big Navi Other
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms