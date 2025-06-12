Google Deals Blow To Custom ROMs On Pixel With Android Open Source Project Update

All told, there's direct and indirect impact. First, devs working on custom ROMs for Pixel handsets definitely have their work cut out for them, and updates for said ROMs are likely to arrive at a much slower pace. Then, there's the fact that although there is and was a reference platform, the fact that there isn't a physical device you can use immediately to get your custom ROM off the ground is likely to discourage new developers from joining the party.







Thanks to AndroidAuthority for pointing out this story.