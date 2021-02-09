CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdTuesday, February 09, 2021, 03:08 PM EDT

Google Chrome Ends Support For Some Older AMD And Intel Processors

google chrome ending support for nearly 20 year old processors
If your PC still has an Intel Pentium 4 or AMD Athlon 64 processor, firstly, what are you doing that you haven’t upgraded in nearly 20 years? Secondly, you computer will likely no longer be supported by Google Chrome with such an old processor under the hood. In fact, if you want to continue to use Chrome as your primary web browser, Google may be forcing your hand to upgrade.

Starting in Google Chrome version 89 (Current Version 88), the browser “will no longer be usable on computers with x86 processors that support SSE2 but do not support SSE3,” according to a new document from Chromium developers. According to research done by the development team at Google, this change will only affect a small number of users with Windows devices that do not meet the new requirements. If these users attempt to use Chrome builds in the future, Chrome will crash, and the Chrome installer will attempt to exit early but may also crash.

google chrome ending support for nearly 20 year old processors warning

For the curious, SSE3, or Streaming SIMD Extensions 3, is an instruction set baked into CPUs from both AMD and Intel. While there is no explicit reason for why this is happening, upon recompiling Chrome, the Googlers report that “giving the compiler more freedom in CPU instruction selection results in same-or-better speed.” Ultimately, this could be good for most people and only affect edge case users at this point. Moreover, since Chrome build 87, Google has been warning users about the change coming soon, as seen in the image above. In short, the release goes on to explain that the user’s hardware is simply outdated at this point and will not be supported moving forward.

Overall, this is probably a good thing for reasons we do not, or may not ever, know but Google has determined that the pros outweigh the cons, as it detailed in its documentation release. Ultimately, as we mentioned earlier, this will only affect a few people, but if you are one of them, let us know what you think in the comments below.
Tags:  AMD, Intel, Google, (nasdaq:goog), google chrome

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms