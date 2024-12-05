CATEGORIES
GOG Commits To Making Old PC Games Playable As Part Of Preservation Program

by Alan VelascoThursday, December 05, 2024, 12:04 PM EDT
GOG continues to work towards more consumer friendly options in the gaming space by expanding its Game Preservation Program that it launched earlier this year. This program “ensures classic games remain playable on modern systems, even after their developers stopped supporting them.” With the company promising that games continue to live on “DRM-free and with dedicated tech support,” GOG is now strengthening its initiative by committing resources to games even after being delisted. Importantly, the program will also “consider potential changes in Windows OS that may impact games' playability.”

This announcement comes as Warcraft I and Warcraft II are schedule to be taken off GOG by Blizzard on December 13. The company wants potential customers to know that it will have their backs if they make a purchase before the delisting takes place, and is even offering interested gamers a discount code to sweeten the deal. The code is MakeWarcraftLiveForever and is usable when purchasing the Warcraft I & 2 bundle.

Players can have some peace of mind knowing that GOG has already put in a tremendous amount of effort into making these games playable for modern audiences “after decades of unavailability.” Thanks to these efforts, players who purchased the games through GOG were able to enjoy enhanced graphical options including antialiasing and anisotropic filtering alongside Local Area Network (LAN) multiplayer. All while being to install games on modern operating systems.

It's a shame that Xbox is removing these games from GOG after the company displayed such great stewardship of these titles. It’s likely that Xbox has news plans to monetize the Warcraft franchise after having spent a mint on acquiring Activision Blizzard. Hopefully, at some point down the line, these games can return to GOG so gamers have an option that comes with the great consumer friendly features being offered by this digital storefront.
