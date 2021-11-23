GoDaddy Spanked For Massive Security Breach Putting 1.2M WordPress Accounts At Risk



It would seem that not even GoDaddy can keep all the children of the internet behaving as they should. The very popular internet domain registrar and web hosting giant announced yesterday that its security was compromised last week.

The customer information that was compromised included up to 1.2 million active and inactive Managed WordPress customers email addresses and customer numbers. GoDaddy warns that phishing attacks could be possible via these email addresses. Also exposed, the original WordPress Admin password that was used at the time of provisioning.





If any of these passwords were still being used, GoDaddy has already taken steps to reset them. If anyone was an active customer, their sFTP and database usernames and passwords were accessed in the breach. The company has reset the passwords for those as well. Finally, for a subset of active customers, the SSL private key was exposed. GoDaddy is in the process of installing new certificates for any customer that was affected by this.











