Google Warns Billions Of Gmail Users To Watch Out For These Holiday Scams

by Alan VelascoMonday, December 23, 2024, 10:13 AM EDT
The holidays are a time for cheer, joy, and time with friends and family. However, Google is warning Gmail users to be mindful, as grinches are looking to take advantage of people with scams and spam this time of year. The company is reporting that there has a been a significant uptick in e-mail messages since mid-November.

There are three kinds of scams that the company has observed being heavily used during this holiday season. The first is invoice scams, which sends fraudulent “charges” to users in the hopes that victims will pay them. Another popular choice is celebrity scams, which attempts to deceive users by pretending to be a famous individual or claim ties to that individual. Meanwhile, extortion scams attempt to scare victims by using personal information, such as a home address, to get victims to hand over money.

To help keep users safe, Google has deployed AI-powered measures to bolster Gmail’s defenses. The company has developed models trained on malware, spam, and phishing messages. This has led to the company being able to block 20% more spam than prior solutions. Additionally, a new model was implemented around Black Friday that has enhanced these protections.

However, as much effort as Google is putting towards blocking messages, it’s still possible for dangerous e-mails to hit a user’s inbox. Therefore, the company is providing users with several tips to stay safe. The first is to take some time to get a handle on a message, as scammers often want to create a sense of urgency and panic. That time should also be used to check details, such as the sender’s e-mail address, which can provide clues about a potential scam. It’s also important to remember that a legitimate company won’t demand payment or personal information on the spot. Lastly, users should report suspicious messages to help improve Google’s blocking mechanisms.

Google is doing good work on its users’ behalf, as the best way to prevent these scams from happening is by ensuring users never get these messages to begin with. Although users still need to continue to be vigilant to remain safe.
