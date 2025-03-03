GeForce RTX 5080 Availability Update: Prebuilt Gaming PCs You Can Buy Right Now





The only 'vendors' with a standalone GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card in stock are greedy marketplace sellers and scalpers at places like eBay. Looking at some of the recently sold listings on eBay, we're seeing card go for $1,600 to $2,150, and several of them don't even include shipping. Pshaw! Only time will soothe the situation, but until then, if you happen to need an entire gaming PC, there are plenty of options out there.





CLX Set gaming PC pictured above—it's listed for $2,999.99 at Amazon. These aren't necessary good deals, or deals in any sense of the word. But they are available with relatively short shipping times. To that end, one of the least expensive options we found is thepictured above—it's listed for





As configured, it pairs a GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card with an Intel Core i9-14900KF processor, 32GB of DDR5 memory, 2TB of NVMe solid state drive (SSD) storage, a 360mm all-in-one liquid cooler with RGB lighting, and if the product renders are any indication, an 850W power supply.





Some finer grain details are not included, like what speed the RAM is running at and what kind of motherboard is underneath the hood. A quick and dirty ballpark value of the parts (plus the cost of Windows 11) is around $2,200, assuming a $1,000 price point for the GPU. That's a high estimate too (if the GPU was in stock, you could build the same PC for less than that estimate by shopping around). But, it's an option if you need a complete PC.





Skytech Chronos gaming PC for $2,799.99 at Amazon, which features a GeForce RTX 5080, AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM, a 2TB SSD, a 360mm all-in-one liquid cooler, and 850W power supply. We also found a similarly configuredfor, which features a GeForce RTX 5080, AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM, a 2TB SSD, a 360mm all-in-one liquid cooler, and 850W power supply.





That's the absolute cheapest we found, though out of the three user reviews, two complained of running into BSODs. Make of that what you will.













BuyPower Y40 Pro system priced at $2,999.99. This one mates the GeForce RTX 5080 to an AMD Ryzen 9 9900X processor both nestled into an B650 motherboard, along with 32GB of DDR5-5200 memory, a 2TB SSD, and 850W power supply. We also found a similarly priced config at Best Buy—it's an isystem. This one mates the GeForce RTX 5080 to an AMD Ryzen 9 9900X processor both nestled into an B650 motherboard, along with 32GB of DDR5-5200 memory, a 2TB SSD, and 850W power supply.





Again, the value of the parts comes in a lot less than the full system's selling price, though you're wanting a brand new PC with a 5080 inside, this is one of the cheapest options we've found.





Here are some more prebult PCs with a 5080 inside...