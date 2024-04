GeForce RTX 4070 With A Bigger AD103 GPU Spotted In The Wild

The reasons NVIDIA may choose this configuration to outfit the RTX 4070 are varied, but there are some potential hints. Different levels of silicon also mean that there are varied scales of demand. Due to the current AI market, they can be more flexible in what gets used most efficiently. This may mean moving more available silicon over to GPUs that may still sell well, such as the more affordable RTX 4070.While the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super has been taking up the $599 market position, the RTX 4070 has slotted underneath and enjoyed various sales to bring its pricing down further. This allows NVIDIA to better compete with the likes of AMD's Radeon RX 7800 XT, which has a sub-$500 price point and has done well in performance versus the RTX 4070.While it is of interest to note that the larger AD103 GPU is being used in the RTX 4070, the result is basically the same. It remains to be seen if they will adapt this to the RTX 4070 Super, but once again that will depend on demand and availability of certain silicon.