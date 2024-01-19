Galax Unveils Stunning White GeForce RTX 4070 Super Hall Of Fame Edition

The Exposed back shows the significant heatsink of the GPU

While NVIDIA has the stock boost clock set to 2,475MHz on the standard iteration of this GPU, this Galax GeForce RTX 4070 Super HOF OC Lab will go as high as 2,685MHz. While stock TDP for power draw is 250 watts, tinkerers will be able to extract as much as 320 watts from this capable graphics card for maximum number crunching.



Due to this increased power consumption capability over standard GeForce RTX 4070 Super models, Galax will include a 3 pin to 16 pin power adapter in lieu of a 2 pin one for more headroom.



The OC Lab edition line of products will also eventually encompass the other GPUs in the NVIDIA refresh, such as the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super and the GeForce RTX 4080 Super. While pricing is not yet available, they should be releasing soon, and we'd expect a healthy markup over the standard base MSRP pricing to justify the high-performance potential of these GPUs.