Galax Unveils Stunning White GeForce RTX 4070 Super Hall Of Fame Edition
Fresh on the heels of the release of NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 40 Super GPUs, spruced up versions are following in quick succession. G, famous for its Hall of Fame line of specialized GPUs, is wasting no time with the GeForce RTX 4070 Super.
Announcing its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super HOF OC Lab Edition, Galax aims this squarely at the hardcore enthusiasts. Normally, a run-of-the-mill consumer may choose to buy the next model up for a performance increase, such as the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super. This edition is for those wishing to push the envelope within the GeForce RTX 4070 Super framework, seeing if they can achieve the highest benchmark results competitively.
Announcing its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super HOF OC Lab Edition, Galax aims this squarely at the hardcore enthusiasts. Normally, a run-of-the-mill consumer may choose to buy the next model up for a performance increase, such as the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super. This edition is for those wishing to push the envelope within the GeForce RTX 4070 Super framework, seeing if they can achieve the highest benchmark results competitively.
Adorned in a crowd-favorite white GPU shroud, this Hall of Fame spectacle looks as good as it wishes to perform. With three fans to cool any overclocking heat that occurs, it should be more than adequate to keep thermals in check as it races towards the top of the benchmarking charts.
The GPU underneath is still the AD104-350 GeForce RTX 4070 Super, which already boasts a healthy 7,168 CUDA cores. While it will have the same 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM as the existing GeForce RTX 4070 Super, that standard version is already delivering some impressive performance increases as evident by our own Marco Chiappetta's excellent review. A Master-X version will be the top line model, with even more performance, along with standard Master version available alongside it.
The GPU underneath is still the AD104-350 GeForce RTX 4070 Super, which already boasts a healthy 7,168 CUDA cores. While it will have the same 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM as the existing GeForce RTX 4070 Super, that standard version is already delivering some impressive performance increases as evident by our own Marco Chiappetta's excellent review. A Master-X version will be the top line model, with even more performance, along with standard Master version available alongside it.
While NVIDIA has the stock boost clock set to 2,475MHz on the standard iteration of this GPU, this Galax GeForce RTX 4070 Super HOF OC Lab will go as high as 2,685MHz. While stock TDP for power draw is 250 watts, tinkerers will be able to extract as much as 320 watts from this capable graphics card for maximum number crunching.
Due to this increased power consumption capability over standard GeForce RTX 4070 Super models, Galax will include a 3 pin to 16 pin power adapter in lieu of a 2 pin one for more headroom.
The OC Lab edition line of products will also eventually encompass the other GPUs in the NVIDIA refresh, such as the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super and the GeForce RTX 4080 Super. While pricing is not yet available, they should be releasing soon, and we'd expect a healthy markup over the standard base MSRP pricing to justify the high-performance potential of these GPUs.
Due to this increased power consumption capability over standard GeForce RTX 4070 Super models, Galax will include a 3 pin to 16 pin power adapter in lieu of a 2 pin one for more headroom.
The OC Lab edition line of products will also eventually encompass the other GPUs in the NVIDIA refresh, such as the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super and the GeForce RTX 4080 Super. While pricing is not yet available, they should be releasing soon, and we'd expect a healthy markup over the standard base MSRP pricing to justify the high-performance potential of these GPUs.