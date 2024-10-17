FTC's New Click-To-Cancel Rule Is A Killshot For Convoluted Subscription Cancellations
This type of thing has been heavily regulated by the US' Federal Trade Commission since the initial establishment of the 'Negative Option Rule' way back in 1973, but said rule has been amended many times since as clever cheaters devise new ways to deprive hard-working Americans of their dollars. The latest amendment has actually changed the name of the rule, which is now known as the 'Rule Concerning Recurring Subscriptions and Other Negative Option Programs.'
You see, subscription services fall under the umbrella of 'negative options' because the customer must take specific action to cancel the subscription. More respectable merchants, like Amazon, make it very easy to do so—save for perhaps a nag screen begging you not to cancel. Less respectable merchants, like Microsoft, put up onerous requirements for canceling active subscriptions, sometimes going so far as to make users call in to live support or even send in paper mail to cancel their subscription.
Well, all of that is probably illegal thanks to the new "Click to Cancel" rules promulgated by the FTC today. Under the new rules,
- Important information must be truthful clear, and easy to find.
- People have to know what they're agreeing to before they sign up.
- Sellers have to be able to show that people knew what they agreed to before they signed up.
- There always has to be a way to cancel that's as quick and easy as it was to sign up.
- Violators can be liable for civil penalties and legal redress.