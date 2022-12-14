CATEGORIES
Fortnite Winterfest 2022 Gifts Gamers These 17 Epic Free In-Game Items To Unwrap

by Lane BabuderWednesday, December 14, 2022, 02:49 PM EDT
fortnite arctic adeline and sled ready guff outfits
It's that time of year again, the time of giving, building, and destroying. That's right, Fortnite's Winterfest is here. Along with it, there are some awesome in-game loot items for players to unwrap for the season. Let's check out all the pertinent details...

The latest update to the latest chapter of the popular battle royale title has brought in holiday tidings and gifts to boot, though no actual boots. They are, however, 14 gifts containing 17 objects, including outfits, wraps, gliders, lobby tracks, sprays, pickaxe, contrail, emote, emoticon, and bling. These are a few of our favorite things! In Fortnite, that is. Along with these festive favors, there is a pretty hefty list of changes and updates.

Fortnite Updates And Changes

First, Fortnite's Reboot Rally is back. Reboot rally is a series of in-game quests to complete along with your friends for cool drops and cosmetics. Reboot rally can be played in Battle Royale, Zero Build, Team Rumble, or creator-made experiences. You can see full details on the mode on the official Fortnite blog.

jingle jess
Jingle Jess, an Unlock for Save the World

Next, there's an update in version 23.10 for Save the World, the game Fortnite was originally developed as, later re-released as a modification to it. The biggest change to this mode is that the Husks constantly respawn, leaving little to no rest in between waves. New waves are only started upon eliminating enough Husks from the previous wave. Doing so will award players with a new hero, Jingle Jess! There are, of course, additional unique holiday themed items with this piece of the update. As well as way more in its patch notes.

Creator Mode Updates

Lastly in the 23.10 patch includes update to creator modes. This includes the ability for creators to add bike spawners, the ex-caliber riffle, and two new consumables. Creators can even tie their works to the event browser, allowing for even more interaction between players and creators. There's a full change log available as well.

fortnite winterfest guff gringle outfit
An outfit from Fortnite Winterfest 2022

Of course, if your primary concern is just the Winterfest, we don't blame you. Battle Royale is the most popular mode for the title, after all. So if you want to see a peek at just about everything you can unlock for Winterfest, you can check out the changes and how to get your items right here.
