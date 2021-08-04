Fortnite Welcomes Street Fighter's Guile And Cammy To The Battle Royale Arena
Fortnite has become quite well known for its interesting and varied collaborations. Their upcoming character additions are a nod to those who are fans of classic fighting games. Fortnite players will be able to purchase Cammy White and Guile from the Street Fighter series.
Both characters and several other related items will be available for purchase on August 7th at 8pm ET. The “Guile Outfit” will include Guile’s classic army fatigues that he wore in the original Street Fighter II. The outfit will also feature a “beach-ready Glistening Guile Variant and K.O. Back Bling.” The “Cammy Outfit” includes Cammy’s original outfit, the Borealis Backer Back Bling, and the Tactical Cammy Variant. Players who want both characters can purchase the Cammy & Guile Bundle. This features all of the above mentioned outfits and Back Bling as well as a Round 2 Loading Screen. Players can also purchase the Cammy & Guile Gear Bundle which has Guile’s Knuckle Buster Pickaxe, Cammy’s Delta Red Bowie Blade Pickaxe, and the V-Trigger Vector Glider.
Not quite ready to drop the V-Bucks on these items? You can instead compete in the Cammy Cup on August 5th, which will be a Duos tournament. The top teams in each region will receive a Cammy Outfit Borealis Backer Back Bling, while teams that earn at least eight points will get the Round Two Loading Screen.
The Cammy Cup will be available for three hours in each region. Teams will be tasked with earning as many points as possible during ten games. Players must have set up two-factor authentication (2FA) on their Epic account and have an Epic account at level 30 or higher in order to participate in the tournament.
Guile was one of the original playable eight characters in Street Fighter II. He is one of the most popular characters and has subsequently made an appearance in many of the other series’ games. Cammy first appeared as one of the four new playable characters in Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers. She was only the second female character in the series after Chun Li. Both Guile and Cammy have also been featured in other Street Fighter media like 1994 live action Street Fighter film and continue to remain fan favorites.
Images courtesy of Epic Games.
