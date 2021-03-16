CATEGORIES
home News
by Brittany GoettingTuesday, March 16, 2021, 09:59 AM EDT

Fortnite's Primal-Themed Season 6 Drops With Lara Croft, Neymar And Much More

fortnite season 6 chapter 2 biome

Today officially kicks off Fortnite Season 6 Chapter 2. The new season picks off right after the explosive conclusion of Season 5. Fortnite Season 6 Chapter 2 features a new biome, weapons, and crafting abilities that encourage players to "run wild." 

Here is where we are in the current Fortnite storyline -- Agent Jones and The Foundation were able to seal the “Zero Point” in a stone tower. However, the Zero Point sent a “mysterious pulse” throughout the Island as it was being contained. This pulse eliminated all signs of technology and reality has subsequently collapsed.

Players will initially be greeted by a new mission dubbed “Zero Crisis Finale” after downloading the latest patch for the game. They will be tasked with aiding Agent Jones in saving reality. The mission is overall about ten minutes in length.

The latest season has introduced a new “primal” biome that is “untouched by modern technology.” The site of the explosion now features a towering spire that is accompanied by a village. Players who venture into the biome will find various locations like the “Colossal Crops” and “Boney Burbs." There are also several unlabeled landmarks and “Guardian spires protected by mysterious forces” on the edge of the biome. These locations will likely feature Challenges as the season progresses.


The new biome includes wildlife such as chickens, boars, and wolves. The wildlife can either be hunted or tamed and their loot provides supplies needed to craft the season’s new weapons. Players will be able to create a variety of weapons such as the new Primal Rifle, the Revolver, and the Flame and Metal Bow. Revolvers, as well as Pump Shotguns, are weapons that have been unvaulted this season.

Players will want to keep an eye out for “Bunker Chests” during their explorations. These Bunker Chests will contain “powerful weapons that can range from rare to legendary.” The game will introduce new weapons and upgrades later in the season, such as new “chonkers.”

Like its predecessors, Season 6 contains its fair share of crossovers. The Season 6 pass includes skins for Lara Croft and Rebirth Raven, from DC's Teen Titans. Brazilian soccer star Neymar, Jr. will be unlocked at a later time. 
Tags:  Epic Games, fortnite, fortnite chapter 2 season 6

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms