CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdTuesday, March 23, 2021, 04:20 PM EDT

Where To Find Fortnite Literature Samples In Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, And Retail Row

fortnite collect literature season 6 week 2 challenge news
Perhaps Epic Games made a slight mistake, or the release date has changed, but the Fortnite Season 6 Week 2 challenges are live two days earlier than normal. Players can get out and complete these challenges to gain a healthy 24,000 XP for their accounts.

Of the new challenges, perhaps the easiest is collecting literature samples from Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row. Players only need to collect four of the five scattered between the three locations to complete the challenge. Below, you will find a map with stars that mark the rough place you can find book or magazine shelves to interact with to collect the literature.

fortnite collect literature season 6 week 2 challenge map news

It is quite possible that these challenges are not meant to be live yet, so you may have a bit of trouble tracking down each shelf. If you cannot seem to find the literature, try logging out and back into Fortnite, and it should then work. If not, give it a whirl again on Thursday.

Overall, even if it means battling some glitches and other players, collecting some Fortnite reading material to get 24k XP is totally worth it. If you do end up getting a chance to collect literature, let us know how it goes in the comments below.
Tags:  Gaming, Epic Games, fortnite, fortnite season 6

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms