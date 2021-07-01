CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillThursday, July 01, 2021, 10:49 AM EDT

Fan Adds AMD FSR To GTA V And You Can See It In Action, Run It Yourself

AMD is just starting to get its feet wet with its answer to NVIDIA DLSS 2.0: FidelityFX Super Resolution. While several games have been announced with native FidelityFX Super Resolution, some modders are taking matters into their own hands with games that haven't yet received an official update (or likely won't at any time in the future).

Such is the case with Grand Theft Auto V, which has long been a popular choice for modders to showcase their skills at improving the game's graphics. NarutoUA1337 turned his attention to GTA V with a wicked cool mod that replaces the game's internal scaler with FidelityFX Super Resolution. With this mod in place, in-game controls allow you to adjust the Frame Scaling Mode with ease.

As with NVIDIA's competing DLSS 2.0, FidelityFX Super Resolution can render games at a lower resolution, and upscale them with improved image quality without the same performance hit as running the game at a higher native resolution. With NarutoUA1337's mod, you have four scaling options that can be selected from the Advanced Graphics Settings menu within GTA V:

  • 0.5x (Performance Mode)
  • 0.667x (Balanced Mode)
  • 0.75x (Quality Mode)
  • 0.883x (Ultra Quality Mode)

Check out the video embed above to see the differences between the native scaler and the mod in real-time as if you were playing the game. If you're still finding it hard to pick up on the differences, look at these three high-resolution screengrabs, which may be easier to discern closeup.

While the frame rates stay roughly the same using the game's native upscaler versus the FidelityFX Super Resolution mod, there's a noticeable improvement to overall image quality to our eyes. And according to NarutoUA1337, it only took a "few hours for basic prototype and couple of evenings for code polishing and bugfixing."

You can download NarutoUA1337's FidelityFX Super Resolution mod right here to try it out for yourself with a supported Radeon graphics card.

