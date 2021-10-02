CATEGORIES
by Tim SweezySaturday, October 02, 2021, 02:17 PM EDT

Europa Universalis IV Free On Epic Games Store This Week, PC Building Simulator Up Next

It is that time again on Epic Games Store to grab another free game. This go round they are offering Paradox Interactive’s simulation and strategy game, Europa Universalis IV free now until October 7th. The game was first released back in 2013 but has been kept alive with 17 expansions and a good number of other updates.

Europa Universalis IV is the fourth installment in the award-winning Europa Universalis series. Create your global empire in this strategy-based game that takes you through the centuries. You will have unparalleled freedom along with historical accuracy and depth to rule your nation. The possibilities are endless with hundreds of years of gameplay and all new trading system. Add to that a cross-platform multiplayer mode, that allows several players to run a nation with up to 32 players, and you have a game that can keep you busy for a while. You can grab the game here now.

Superman - Henry Cavill builds his first gaming PC. You can too with free PC Building Simulator.

In other news, Henry Cavill set the internet on fire last year when he chronicled his own custom PC build. On October 7th you will be able to try your own hand at building a PC when PC Building Simulator becomes the next free game on Epic Games Store. You will be able to use its expansive marketplace full of real-world components to build the PC of your dreams. PC Building Simulator will be free from October 7th thru October 14th.

Will you be picking up either of these games on Epic Games Store? If so, which one? Tell us down in the comments what you are most excited about with these two games.

