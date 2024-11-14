CATEGORIES
home News

EU Smacks Meta With $840M Fine Alleging Abusive Practices To Prop Up Facebook

by Alan VelascoThursday, November 14, 2024, 02:18 PM EDT
meta eu fine hero
Meta is being slapped with an $840 million fine by the European Commission after finding that the company had violated antitrust rules and is in breach of Article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. These findings stem from proceedings the Commission opened back in 2021, as it investigated whether or not Meta was abusing its market position to hinder any possible competitors when the company rolled out Facebook Marketplace.

The first key finding is that Meta used Facebook’s social network to bolster Facebook Marketplace in a way that other competitors couldn't match. The integration of these two products “means that all Facebook users automatically have access and get regularly exposed to Facebook Marketplace whether they want it or not.” While this was a logical move on Meta’s part, it certainly gave it a sizeable edge against other companies in the space, an edge the Commission was seemingly unable to look past.

meta eu fine body

The second finding relates to what the Commission is referring to as “imposing unfair trading conditions.” Due to Facebook’s size, it’s a popular platform for companies to buy ad space for products and services. However, this appears to be a double-edged sword, as the Commission claims that Meta is able “to use ads-related data generated by other advertisers for the sole benefit of Facebook Marketplace.” This type of behavior certainly puts Meta in an advantageous position.

The size of the fine is determined by “the duration and gravity of the infringement, as well as the turnover of Facebook Marketplace to which the infringements relate.” It’s calculated this way as a means of ensuring that companies the size of Meta take the fine seriously rather than seeing them as a slap on the wrist.

Meta will appeal the decision to try and minimize the amount of money it has to pay up. Although it will be interesting to see what changes the company makes to come into compliance with the Commission.
Tags:  Facebook, European-Commission, european-union, meta, (nasdaq:meta), facebook marketplace
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment