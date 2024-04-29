Escape From Tarkov Backpeddles On Paid PvE Mode After Player Outrage
Battlestate Games, developer of Escape from Tarkov, went to Reddit to issue an apology to the game’s fans after announcing the way it planned to release the game’s PvE mode. Nikita Buyanov, COO of Battlestate Games, said that he “did not foresee the fact of such a reaction.” It’s because of the community’s feedback that changes will be made for the release of the new mode.
The first change is that the PvE mode will now be available to owners of the Edge of Darkness edition, which is an edition that was supposed to give owners access to any DLC that came later down the line. However, owners of this edition will need to be patient, as the developer says it simply doesn’t have the server infrastructure to accommodate the player base at the moment. Access will be made available in waves.
The perks making their way to the Edge of Darkness edition will also be balanced according to Buyanov. Moreover, the team will be getting rid of the option to have prioritized matchmaking so that players can remain in the same spot. There will also be additions of unique items to make the Edge of Darkness edition stand out. A final list of these perks will be released as quickly as possible.
What isn’t changing is the Unheard edition, which is the reason this whole situation kicked off to begin with. This version of the game costs roughly $250, and originally was the only way players were going to be able to access the PvE mode. Buyanov states that “we want to keep the option for those who want to support the game more.”
"Let me continue my feedback on the current situation. First of all, I would like to say that I am very sorry that fans and the game community in general are experiencing these feelings. Unfortunately, I somehow did not foresee the fact of such a reaction and now I have drawn conclusions for my future decisions," Buyanov wrote in a post on Reddit.
The Reddit post ends with Buyanov saying, “thank you for your time, love and hate, and thank you for your increased attention to the current situation.” It’s certainly a unique way to end a statement where the main point is trying to show contrition to the player base. Time will tell how forgiving the fans will be to these updates.