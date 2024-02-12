Escape From Tarkov Is Getting Microtransactions To Go With A Flurry Of Fixes
Escape from Tarkov, a “hardcore and realistic online first-person action RPG/Simulator with MMO features and a story-driven walkthrough,” has gotten a lot of love over the last year. While some might argue there are still issues with cheaters and other problems, we are on the cusp of another patch bringing many new features, including changes to armor. Further, there have also been some rumors and rumblings surrounding microtransactions making their way to the game in the near future.
Escape From Tarkov 0.14.1.0 patch notes are out; the first and biggest detail of these notes are changes to armor penetration. Namely, damage to players changes as a bullet travels through layers of armor, losing penetration power and dealt damage depending on the type of armor. With this, there have also been some adjustments to blunt damage, which “decreases when there is soft armor behind the unpenetrated component.” While body armor might stop a round from going clean through you, there is still a punch there that can be felt, and this is effectively the simulation of that.
Beyond the changes or updates, there was also a plethora of fixes, which you can take a look at here. However, another interesting detail that surfaced around the same time as this update is a note from Battlestate Games head of studio Nikita Buyanov. On the Escape From Tarkov subreddit, Nikita posted a note about purchasable things coming to Escape From Tarkov due to the premium Tarkov package being removed and the fact that there is no ongoing cash flow to the studio. As such, in subsequent updates, the studio may be looking to add loot storage expansions, cosmetic clothing unlocks, and the ability to play offline co-op, which was a feature of the premium Tarkov version, which is no longer available.
You can read up on the public discourse about this change on Reddit, but most people are fairly comfortable with the upcoming transition. However, let us know what you think of Escape From Tarkov going toward a microtransaction model in the comments below.