Epson's Pixel Shifting Laser Projector Is Primed For Gaming With HDMI 2.1 And 4K At 120Hz





Epson has a new flagship laser projector, the Pro Cinema 4K Pro-UHD LS12000, and as its name implies it's capable of throwing a 4K image. What may not be as obvious, however, is exactly how it goes about delivering 4K content or what other features it boasts, including ones that gamers will find desirable. Like dual HDMI 2.1 ports.





The LS12000 takes a unique approach to delivering a 4K picture. It employs a trio of LCD chips to continuously display 100 percent of the RGB (red, green, and blue) color signal, each capable of 1920x1080, otherwise known as Full HD. However, a digitally controlled "Precision Shift Glass Plate" refracts pixel-light to display a 3840x2160 picture with 8.29 million pixels.





"This allows for outstanding color gamut while maintaining excellent brightness without any rainbowing or color brightness issues seen with other projection technologies," Epson says.









Epson's pixel-shifting technology driven by a proprietary ZX processor works in parallel with the three LCD chips to beam 4K content at up to 120Hz. This means it can take full advantage of the latest generation game consoles (Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5) and high-end gaming PCs with the horsepower to push 120 frames per second at 4K. Epson also claims input lag is relatively low at less than 20ms.





It's not clear what other optional features are baked into the dual HDMI 2.1 ports, including auto low latency and variable refresh rate. But at minimum, the projector can keep up with the latest gaming hardware, in terms of resolution and speed.









One of the those ports supports eARC/ARC. Users will also find a two USB Type-A ports, a mini USB port (for servicing only), a LAN port, and an RS=232C connector.





Other features include HDR support (HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG, but not Dolby Vision), 2,700 lumens of color and white brightness, 2,500,000:1 contrast ratio, and Dolby Atmos support. Epson says the light source is rated to last up to 20,000 hours.



