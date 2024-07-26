CATEGORIES
home News

Fortnite Developer Shares Epic Mobile Strategy For Android And iPhone

by Alan VelascoFriday, July 26, 2024, 10:51 AM EDT
epic mobile strategy hero
Epic Games is taking what it describes as a “quantum leap” to bring its games to players on mobile platforms. The new path forward includes taking advantage of new regulatory realities to launch its own store, bringing its games to stores with favorable terms, and leaving platforms that introduce new restrictions.

The company will be launching its own mobile store for iOS in the European Union, thanks to the Digital Markets Act. Meanwhile, its mobile store will see a global release on Android. The company says that it’s offering developers “great terms” as it will only charge a 12% fee on the payments its processes and zero fees for third-party payments.

Moreover, Epic is committed to bringing its stable of games to stores that provide developers with what it considers a “great deal,” with plans to bring Fortnite to AltStore on iOS in the EU. There isn’t any real information provided as what criteria is being set to meet this threshold, though. What is provided is a warning to stores that act as “rent collectors,” which will lose access to Epic’s products even if offering the company more favorable terms.

epic mobile strategy body

Unfortunately, as part of this new mobile push, Epic is removing its games from the Samsung Galaxy Store. This move comes after Samsung began to enable its Auto Blocker feature by default, which prevents the side-loading of apps or third-party stores on its devices.

The company has long been in legal battles with both Apple and Google over how these companies restrict or outright block the sideloading of apps and third-party stores on iOS and Android. The amount of money taken in fees has also been a big sticking point for Epic Games. This new strategy addresses both of these problems.

Time will tell if this new path ends up being worthwhile for Epic. Hopefully, in the end, it means a better environment for all developers.
Tags:  Gaming, Android, App Store, Epic Games, ios, fortnite
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform Of Choice
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment