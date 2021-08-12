CATEGORIES
Rebel Galaxy Open-World RPG Is Now Free For A Limited Time At Epic Games Store

Just as the sun rises and sets, Epic Games has put another game up for grabs. Anyone can now get open-world RPG Rebel Galaxy for free through August 19th to keep forever.

Space is the final frontier and reminiscent of the Wild West in Rebel Galaxy, a game of “action-packed combat, exploration, discovery, trade, and ‘negotiation’.” Players will “battle pirates, explore anomalies, befriend aliens, scavenge battle wreckage, mine asteroids, and discover artifacts,” while choosing their path in the universe. Take a look at the trailer below to get a feel for the game: 


If your interest is piqued, then you will need the following minimum specifications on a Windows device to be able to play:
OS: Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Processor Intel® Core™ 2 Duo 2.4 GHz, AMD Athlon™ X2 2.8 GHz, or higher
Memory: 2GB Ram or higher
Graphics: Shader Model 3.0, 512 Vram
Graphics: APIDirectX 9 or higher or OpenGL
Storage: 2GB Disk Space
Sound: DirectX 9.0c-compatible, 16-bit
Again, this game is only available through August 19th at 10 AM PST, so jump into the space adventure as soon as possible. Afterward, Epic Games will offer up Void Bastards and Yooka-Laylee, so keep an eye out for that.  In any event, if you decide to grab Rebel Galaxy, let us know what you think of it in the comments below.
