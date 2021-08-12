Rebel Galaxy Open-World RPG Is Now Free For A Limited Time At Epic Games Store





Just as the sun rises and sets, Epic Games has put another game up for grabs. Anyone can now get open-world RPG Rebel Galaxy for free through August 19th to keep forever.

Space is the final frontier and reminiscent of the Wild West in Rebel Galaxy, a game of “action-packed combat, exploration, discovery, trade, and ‘negotiation’.” Players will “battle pirates, explore anomalies, befriend aliens, scavenge battle wreckage, mine asteroids, and discover artifacts,” while choosing their path in the universe. Take a look at the trailer below to get a feel for the game:











If your interest is piqued, then you will need the following minimum specifications on a Windows device to be able to play:

OS: Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10

Processor Intel® Core™ 2 Duo 2.4 GHz, AMD Athlon™ X2 2.8 GHz, or higher

Memory: 2GB Ram or higher

Graphics: Shader Model 3.0, 512 Vram

Graphics: APIDirectX 9 or higher or OpenGL

Storage: 2GB Disk Space

Sound: DirectX 9.0c-compatible, 16-bit

