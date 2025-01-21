Energizer's EnergyBooks Power Into Ultra-Low Cost Laptop Market Starting At $199





Remember when Duracell launched a high-end laptop, then Rayovac countered with a budget alternative? Yeah, neither do we. That means Energizer getting into the laptop game is not a 'Hold my beer' moment, but perhaps it will spark a battle among the battery-making behemoths to duke it out in a completely different arena than they've been accustomed to.





We'll see how it goes, but in the meantime, an unexpected brand has surfaced in the laptop space and it's looking to shake things up with aggressive pricing. Announced in a LinkedIn post by Avenir Telecom, a French outfit that licenses the Energizer brand primarily for smartphonse and related accessories , a new Energizer EnergyBook Classic range is coming.













"Designed with simplicity and accessibility in mind, these new laptops are set to redefine the market by offering everything a productivity laptop should offer at the most affordable price," the announcement states.





Energizer's EnergyBooks are being promoted as delivering all of the essentials, "Nothing more. Nothing less." In the same breath, Avenir Telecom says the new laptops are designed for a diverse audience consisting of students, casual users, and professionals.













There's not much in the way of specs, though the most curious omission is battery life. Carrying the Energizer brand, it would be egregious if these laptop didn't keep going, and going, and going ...you get the idea ( Darth Vader certainly does ). In lieu of any battery life claims, the announcement says these laptops are "designed with longevity in mind," which appears to be more in reference to the "durable" design.





Energizer EnergyBooks will be offered in 15-inch and 17-inch form factors. The 15.6-inch (presumably) will feature 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (hopefully a fast SSD), while the presumably 17.3-inch model will come in both 4GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configuration.













Those are tame for the modern era (8GB of RAM in 2025? Pshaw!), though perhaps key in maintaining netbook-like pricing—they'll start at just $199.



