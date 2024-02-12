Early GeForce RTX 4080 Super GPU Shortage Leads To Price Gouging, Don't Fall For It

Reseller on Newegg's marketplace







While the Not to be outdone, a reseller on Newegg's marketplace has NVIDIA's Founders Edition GeForce RTX 4080 Super listed for a stunning $1,679. Jumped up from the base MSRP of $999, this is GeForce RTX 4090-level pricing that is unreasonable to the max. The Founders Edition is specially-released only by NVIDIA and into select retailers such as Best Buy, making it at times more desirable and harder to acquire.While the GeForce RTX 4080 Super is certainly a strong GPU, consumers need to carefully navigate these marketplace waters so as not to be taken advantage of. Amazon and Newegg are only two of many places where this type of activity can occur in the open, but they can be tricky for an unsuspecting consumer. The line between items sold by Newegg or Amazon, or a third-party reseller, can often seem blurry at first glance. That is why consumers should closely look at pricing and seller data to make sure they're getting the most accurate pricing possible, and to avoid any sneaky price gouging.

MSI's custom GeForce RTX 4080 Super 16G Expert carries with it an MSRP of $1,149. However, an Amazon reseller has it listed for $1,429.99, reminding us of the days where GPUs were price gouged with impunity. It can be easily recommended for consumers to wait it out slightly, or look more closely for MSRP priced versions of this GPU. Much of this excessive price and lack of availability is likely due to the proximity we are to the initial launch. When the hype has died down, prices should return to normalcy with steady inventory.