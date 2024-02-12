Early GeForce RTX 4080 Super GPU Shortage Leads To Price Gouging, Don't Fall For It
As CES 2024 is well behind us with all NVIDIA GeForce RTX Super GPUs having now been launched, we can now survey the marketplace and see how the current GPU landscape has reacted to these iterative product upgrades. While we are far from the great GPU shortage that occurred a few years ago (*knock on wood*), there is still trouble afoot for availability here in the early going.
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 Super is sold out at many retailers, leading to independent marketplace resellers to increase the price. While the GeForce RTX 4080 Super has a base MSRP of $999, many price opportunists (Editior's note: what a nice way of saying "dirtbag scalpers") have tacked on hundreds of dollars to that total. Some prime candidates for this type of tomfoolery include Amazon and Newegg, which both have marketplaces that allow sellers to choose pricing freely. To contrast, retailers such as Best Buy do not allow this reseller activity, keeping a tighter ecosystem of its own supply.
The GeForce RTX 4090 has suffered a similar fate recently, especially concerning the Chinese market and lack of availability. That is more-so tied with the AI demand however, making it a different case than the more gaming-centric GeForce RTX 4080 Super. We'd surmise the inventory levels of GeForce RTX 4080 Super were modest to begin with, launching into an unpredictable market.
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4080 Super is sold out at many retailers, leading to independent marketplace resellers to increase the price. While the GeForce RTX 4080 Super has a base MSRP of $999, many price opportunists (Editior's note: what a nice way of saying "dirtbag scalpers") have tacked on hundreds of dollars to that total. Some prime candidates for this type of tomfoolery include Amazon and Newegg, which both have marketplaces that allow sellers to choose pricing freely. To contrast, retailers such as Best Buy do not allow this reseller activity, keeping a tighter ecosystem of its own supply.
The GeForce RTX 4090 has suffered a similar fate recently, especially concerning the Chinese market and lack of availability. That is more-so tied with the AI demand however, making it a different case than the more gaming-centric GeForce RTX 4080 Super. We'd surmise the inventory levels of GeForce RTX 4080 Super were modest to begin with, launching into an unpredictable market.