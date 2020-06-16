Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary Edition Coming To Nintendo Switch With New Levels





There are a few iconic titles that gamers remember from the early days of the first-person shooter genre. One of those games is Duke Nukem 3D. Retro gamers and shooter fans alike will get the chance to play a classic game in the franchise on the Nintendo Switch when Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary Edition World Tour launches on June 23.

The special Anniversary Edition includes new content and new features, along with classic Nukem action. This special edition of the game contains the complete 1996 classic Duke Nukem 3D complete with the one-liners Duke is known for, and the legendary soundtrack from Bobby Prince. Also included is an all-new episode that contains eight original levels from original designers Richard Grey and Allen H. Blum III.





The game also promises Nintendo Switch specific features ported to the Switch by SONKA Games. The game can be ordered now, and Switch players who do so by July 7 will get a 50% discount on the game, bringing its MSRP to $9.99. Switch gamers can look forward to the following features:

Nintendo Switch Specific Features – Utilize the Nintendo Switch to its fullest with optional gyroscopic aiming, HD rumble, motion controls, and local wireless multiplayer.

All New Episode Five – Complete an all-new episode containing eight original levels created by the original designers of Duke Nukem 3D, Allen Blum III, and Richard "Levelord" Gray.

New Music and One-liners – Episode Five has original music composed by Lee Jackson, original author of Duke Nukem's iconic theme "Grabbag" and sound designer for Duke Nukem 3D, along with new one-liners from the voice of Duke himself, Jon St. John.

In-Game Developer Commentary – All-new behind-the-scenes original development team commentary accessible in-game.

Optionally Remastered – Play the game using the Ken Silverman's original 1996 graphics engine or toggle in real time to play with the original content rendered at high fidelity and enhanced frame rate using Gearbox's "True3D" graphics engine.

It has been a very long time since we talked about anything Duke Nukem. The World Tour version of the game first debuted in 2016 for PC and console gamers. Shooter fans who have never had the opportunity to play a Duke Nukem game could blow $10 in a variety of ways that wouldn't be as much fun. The game is worth $10 for the cheesy one-liners alone and Switch fans can pre-order the game now.