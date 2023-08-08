Disney Unfazed By Pope's Dire Warning As It Explores AI In Effort To Cut Costs
In the midst of an ongoing strike in Hollywood, Disney has created a task force to study artificial intelligence and how it can be utilized in the entertainment industry. Along with actors and writers taking to picket lines, the Pope also issued a dire warning when it comes to how AI is used.
As AI technology continues to improve, more industries are looking at how it can streamline their businesses and save them money. As with most advancements in technology, it has also caused some discomfort for workers within those industries in terms of job security. This discomfort can be seen in actors and writers in the entertainment industry, with many worrying that AI could eventually replace them altogether. As of August 5, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) had still not reached an agreement with representatives of the major studios.
Actors and writers are not alone in the worry about what direction AI is moving. Pope Francis issued a call for a global reflection on the potential dangers of artificial intelligence, remarking that the technology's "disruptive possibilities and ambivalent effects."
A press release from the Vatican stated, "The urgent need to orient the concept and use of artificial intelligence in a responsible way, so that it may be at the service of humanity and the protection of our common home, requires that ethical reflection be extended to the sphere of education and law."
However, even with the strikes going on in Hollywood and the Pope proclaiming caution when it comes to AI, Disney seems set on utilizing the technology to its fullest in the future. The company recently listed 11 job openings with expertise in artificial intelligence or machine learning. Insiders told Reuters that AI is expected to reach every aspect of Disney, from the studios to an AI-powered ad system.
One insider that chose to remain anonymous remarked that media companies like Disney must figure out AI or "risk obsolescence". With major productions like Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny costing record amounts to make, the money companies will save by using AI could make the difference between just breaking even and actually making a profit over time.
The use of AI in terms of Disney parks could aid customer service or enable new novel interactions, a second insider pointed out. An example given was Project Kiwi, which used machine-learning techniques to create Baby Groot, a free-roaming robot that "mimics the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' character's movement and personality."
One executive that has worked with Disney added, "AI research at Disney goes back a very long time and revolves around all the things you see being discussed today. Can we have something that helps us make movies, games, or conversational robots inside theme parks that people can talk to?"
A major concern of actors when it comes to AI is studios being able to recreate their likeness, both body and voice, without any further compensation. Actors are already seeing smaller residual checks from past works, so the threat of being replaced altogether without any type of compensation has them on edge.
Whether one falls on the side of skepticism or optimism when it comes to how AI will be used in the future, there are legitimate concerns at the moment. When it comes to companies like Disney actually replacing actors and writers with AI, it is yet to be seen, but the possibility still looms in the minds of those who could be affected.
As an example of how AI can be used, the images used in this article were created with Adobe Express Beta text-to-image generator with simple prompts.