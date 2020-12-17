CATEGORIES
by Paul LillyThursday, December 17, 2020, 10:29 AM EDT

Death Stranding On PC Gains Exclusive Cyberpunk 2077 Equipment And Missions

Death Stranding Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077 is the talk of the town right now (check out our Cyberpunk 2077 review to see what all the fuss is about), and it is so popular at the moment that it has even drawn a surprise cross promotion with Death Stranding, starring Norman Reedus. There is an update available for Death Stranding that adds Cyberpunk 2077 content, and it's completely free (the update, that is).

It is also exclusive to PC (neener-neener boo-boo). It includes half a dozen brand new missions featuring characters and lore from the Cyberpunk 2077 universe, along with some exclusive items, and of course an all-new hacking function. If you are looking to mix things up in Death Stranding, this is how you do it, courtesy of a collaboration between Kojima Productions and CD Projekt Red (while you're at it, check out our Death Stranding PC review as well).

"Time to unite the divided—one more time! We’ve been keeping something quiet for a while now, but today we can finally unveil all! We’re thrilled to announce an incredibly exciting DEATH STRANDING update, in collaboration with CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077. This is crossover content you weren’t expecting, right?," Kojima Productions stated in a blog post on Steam.


The aforementioned hacking system is available to Sam Bridges (Reedus) in combat and allows him to target enemy machines. Porters have the ability to stop Mule sensor poles from activating for a limited time, as well as stun enemy Odradeks and hack Mule trucks to stop them.

As for some of the unlockable items available to Porters, they include...
  • Cyberpunk 2077 themed Reverse Trike vehicle with improved jumping power
  • Silver Hand modelled after Johnny Silverhand’s robotic arm that can be equipped and used in game
  • New holograms including a Samurai symbol signboard and a Atlas Trauma Team vehicle hologram for certain constructions
  • Several fashion items including Johnny Silverhand’s sunglasses
Don't own Death Stranding? Now is a good time to buy the game—in celebration of the crossover event, it is available for $29.99 on Steam (save $30 - 50% off).

Tags:  Gaming, cd projekt red, cyberpunk 2077, death stranding, kojima productions

