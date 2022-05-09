Crypto Thieves Steal Millions By Replaying Elon Musk And Jack Dorsey Investment Videos





Cryptocurrency scams are quite common these days, likely due, at least in part, to the perception that cryptocurrency is an easily accessible investment vehicle. Just last week, the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it is almost doubling the size of its Crypto Assests and Cyber Unit in the hopes of protecting cryptocurrency investors from scams and other nefarious schemes. Those looking to get rich quick should be aware that currency doubling schemes are simply too good to be true.





A scam version of an old Ark Invest panel discussion



McAfee recently documented the prevalence of these sorts of scams on YouTube, where bad actors are livestreaming edited versions of an old Ark Invest panel discussion. The original event, titled “The ₿ Word,” features Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, as well as Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey. These edited videos trade on Musk’s name recognition with titles like, “Elon Musk - Bitcoin And Ethereum Merge INCOMING!! ETH/BTC Predictions & Analysis! Crypto News.” The videos feature the original panel discussion surrounded by information regarding fake cryptocurrency events.





A compromised YouTube channel hosting a scam video



The livestreams are hosted on YouTube channels impersonating Tesla, Twitter, Elon Musk, and Ark Invest. Cryptocurrency scammers in the past have been known to compromise YouTube channels with decently sized followings and use them to host scam videos, and this recent wave of scammers seems no different. With a quick search for “elon musk bitcoin and ethereum news” we were able to find a great many of these scam livestreams, and one of the first results appears to be hosted on a compromised gaming channel.





A cryptocurrency scam website

