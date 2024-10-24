Cryorig Unveils Monster XX CPU Cooler With 300W TDP Capacity And It's Gigantic





Cryorig has somewhat quietly introduced a new and massive CPU air cooler called the Monster XX. There's no accompanying press release that we can find, but there is a product page, as well as a handful of posts on X/Twitter, one of which puts the call out for "cooler reviewers from every part of the world," presumably to put this behemoth to the test.





Calling it a behemoth is not hyperbole on our part; this is the biggest cooler Cryorig has ever released. If you're scratching your head wondering about this company as a whole, that's understandable—Cryorig's presence in the United States isn't as well established as, say, the Corsairs and Cooler Masters of the world. In fact, it was only a few months ago (at Computex) when Cryorig set its sights back on the US market with several products , followed shortly after by the launch of the TE10 last July.









The TE10 is also a big cooler, but the Monster XX is even slightly larger, measuring 120 (L) x 133 (W) x 159 (H) millimeters (versus 120 x 133 x 152 millimeters). Apparently the bump in height makes it better suited for new and upcoming processor launches, with Cryorig touting a 300W TDP cooling capacity—enough to handle high-end CPUs that crank the wattage when boosting clock speeds.





Cryorig's newest cooler also sports 10 "pure copper heat pipes" that are "arranged in a U-shape for more pipes within the same CPU copper block area, improving cooling performance by 10% to 15%." As for the heatsink, it's equipped with 86 fins, which is curious two fewer than the TE10. Nevertheless, all indications are that the Monster XX is Cryorig's flagship air cooler, with it being labeled as the "ultimate cooling solution" with "unmatched performance."









The Monster XX comes with a pair of 120mm Vision F120 fans with adjustable RGB lighting. As you can see in the specifications table able, they're rated to produce 58.47 CFM of airflow at a noise level of 31.5 decibels. These are likely the real key to the flagship status of the Monster XX versus the TE10, as the fans on the latter model have a rated noise level of 19-26 decibels.



