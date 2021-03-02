Crucial X6 Portable And Rugged USB-C SSD Family Gains Capacious 4TB SKU
Some say “go big or go home,” and Crucial may have just pulled off the former with its X6 portable SSD product line. Available now, the Crucial X6 4TB edition bursts onto the scene with solid performance, portability, and perhaps even value. Crucial has also added a 500GB variant to the X6 lineup at a wallet-friendly price so anyone can experience the performance and portability offered.
While the X6 4TB SSD’s price at $489.95 may be prohibitive to most, it is certainly not outrageous for what you are getting. It boasts sequential read speeds of up to 800MB/s and sequential write speeds in the same ballpark. Pairing those speeds with the onboard USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface and included USB-C cable and you should be set to quickly access games, videos, pictures, and much more. Speaking of, you should be able to cram thousands of videos and images onto the drive, or at least seven or more copies of Call of Duty for PC or console.
However, if you are not in the market for that much storage, the new X6 500GB SSD may be just right for you at $69.95. Reading and writing speeds drop down to around 540MB/s over the USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 interface. As long as that is not the end of the world for you, this should be a solid portable drive to throw some movies on for a road trip or backup important family photos and files. Both drives can endure extreme temperature, vibration, and are shockproof, with tests showing they can withstand up to a 6.5-foot drop.
Ultimately, these drives seem competitive, sleek, and performant enough for day-to-day tasks. If either of them sounds interesting to you, you can buy them at Amazon today.