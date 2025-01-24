Cooler Master Unveils Redesigned MasterLiquid Core II And Hyper 612 Apex CPU Coolers
The air cooled folks have an option too, with the Hyper 612 Apex. The Hyper series from Cooler Master has long been a staple of air cooling enthusiasts, who prize the simplicity and low stress that air coolers provide. Both air coolers should do a fine job cooling today's latest CPUs, with the larger liquid cooled options providing even more headroom.
The MasterLiquid Core II has a dual chamber pump, along with compatibility with both AMD and Intel CPUs. Redesigned fan blades with plenty of RGB round off the package, keeping performance at a reasonable noise level. The Hyper 612 Apex has a Mobius 120P fan, which is 30% smaller than the previous version. The entire design, featuring superconductive composite heat pipes, aims at keeping performance high but the footprint small. You won't have to deal with tubes and various fans with this air cooler, compared to a larger AIO such as the MasterLiquid Core II.
For a high-end GPU that puts out tons of heat, we'd certainly recommend a liquid cooler over an air cooler such as the Hyper 612 Apex in some cases. This is due to the fact that you can better control the airflow and direction of what goes in - and out - of your PC case with an AIO liquid cooler. With an air cooler, you're certainly giving up some flexibility since the hot air often can surround the unit depending on other airflow patterns within the case itself.