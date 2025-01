Cooler Master Unveils Redesigned MasterLiquid Core II And Hyper 612 Apex CPU Coolers

One of the most popular gaming CPUs currently is the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D , which is relatively easy to cool. You still want as much cooling performance as you can muster, however, to keep performance consistent. With some new NVIDIA GPUs putting out as much as 575W (we're looking at you, GeForce RTX 5090) the heat is certainly something any PC builder should be aware of with proper airflow considerations.For a high-end GPU that puts out tons of heat, we'd certainly recommend a liquid cooler over an air cooler such as the Hyper 612 Apex in some cases. This is due to the fact that you can better control the airflow and direction of what goes in - and out - of your PC case with an AIO liquid cooler. With an air cooler, you're certainly giving up some flexibility since the hot air often can surround the unit depending on other airflow patterns within the case itself.