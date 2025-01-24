CATEGORIES
Cooler Master Unveils Redesigned MasterLiquid Core II And Hyper 612 Apex CPU Coolers

by Thiago Trevisan Friday, January 24, 2025
If you're eyeing a new build with an upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series GPU, you won't want to forget about your CPU, too. Cooler Master has unveiled two newly designed CPU coolers for both air and liquid cooling. The Masterliquid Core II comes in both 240mm and 360mm sizes for various PC builds, and plenty of that all-important RGB. 

The air cooled folks have an option too, with the Hyper 612 Apex. The Hyper series from Cooler Master has long been a staple of air cooling enthusiasts, who prize the simplicity and low stress that air coolers provide. Both air coolers should do a fine job cooling today's latest CPUs, with the larger liquid cooled options providing even more headroom. 

The MasterLiquid Core II has a dual chamber pump, along with compatibility with both AMD and Intel CPUs. Redesigned fan blades with plenty of RGB round off the package, keeping performance at a reasonable noise level. The Hyper 612 Apex has a Mobius 120P fan, which is 30% smaller than the previous version. The entire design, featuring superconductive composite heat pipes, aims at keeping performance high but the footprint small. You won't have to deal with tubes and various fans with this air cooler, compared to a larger AIO such as the MasterLiquid Core II. 

cooler master cpu

One of the most popular gaming CPUs currently is the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which is relatively easy to cool. You still want as much cooling performance as you can muster, however, to keep performance consistent. With some new NVIDIA GPUs putting out as much as 575W (we're looking at you, GeForce RTX 5090) the heat is certainly something any PC builder should be aware of with proper airflow considerations. 

For a high-end GPU that puts out tons of heat, we'd certainly recommend a liquid cooler over an air cooler such as the Hyper 612 Apex in some cases. This is due to the fact that you can better control the airflow and direction of what goes in - and out - of your PC case with an AIO liquid cooler. With an air cooler, you're certainly giving up some flexibility since the hot air often can surround the unit depending on other airflow patterns within the case itself. 
