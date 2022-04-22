Cooler Master Designed A Sweet Case For Raspberry Pi And You Can 3D Print It

The most popular of all SBCs is surely the Raspberry Pi family. There's no shortage of case designs for the various models of Raspberry Pi, but Cooler Master has decided to throw its experience designing computer chassis at the task, and it's come up with a simple, functional-looking enclosure for the latest version of the popular SBC.





As you could guess from the name, this is in fact a refined version of the original Pi Case 40 that Cooler Master did a Kickstarter for back in 2020. The primary difference in that one and this one appears to be that the new model has a few small revisions around the 40-pin GPIO header area, and it includes a 40-pin ribbon cable by default now.







