ColecoVision Launches A Full-Size Arcade Cabinet With 40 Retro Games And ROM Support
ColecoVision has launched a full-size arcade cabinet over 40 years after it revolutionized home gaming. The first ColecoVision console was released in 1982, introducing classic arcade games like Donkey Kong, Zaxxon, and Venture.
Classic console gaming is making a comeback as of late, with Atari having already celebrated the launch of its Atari 2600 console it released over 50 years ago. Now, ColecoVision is joining in on the retro fun with its own launch of a full-size arcade cabinet. The company remarked the cabinet was crafted to “evoke nostalgia,” with iconic ColecoVision branding and design, bringing back memories of the ‘80s arcade era.
“With the ColecoVision Full-Size Stand-Up Arcade Unit, we are not just bringing back a piece of gaming history; we are enhancing it with modern technology to create a timeless experience,” remarked Mark Thomann, CEO of Dormitus Brands, who owns and is relaunching the ColecoVison brand. “This launch is a celebration of our heritage and a step forward into the future of gaming.”
The arcade cabinet comes packed with 40 classic ColecoVision games and the ability to add ROMs from various classic and current gaming systems, via its open-source versatility. Other key features include:
- Easy setup with high-quality joysticks, trackball, arcade buttons, and original-style ColecoVision gamepad.
- High-definition 32-inch display.
- Community hub to connect with other passionate retro gamers.
Ryan Monson, CEO of American Gear, added, “Working with ColecoVision on this project has been an incredible journey. We are proud to contribute to the revival of such an iconic brand and to deliver a product that will delight retro gaming fans and new players.” Monson continued, “American Gear is honored to partner with ColecoVision to recreate this iconic arcade experience. Our focus on quality craftsmanship ensures that every unit delivers the authentic feel and excitement of the original, with the added benefits of modern advancements.”
The ColecoVision full-size stand-up arcade unit is available now for $2,300, with assembly included in the price. There is currently a code on the website for 10% off (COLECO10) that brings the price down to $2,070, so those interested may want to take advantage of the savings while they last.