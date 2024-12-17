CATEGORIES
OpenAI Gift Wraps ChatGPT's AI Search For Everyone, Check Out The Demo

by Alan VelascoTuesday, December 17, 2024, 10:07 AM EDT
OpenAI rolled out ChatGPT search earlier this year, which enables ChatGPT to provide users answers based on up-to-date information available on the internet. When this new feature initially launched, it was only available to users who were on one of the subscriptions plans. However, the company is now making it available to all users, even those who aren’t on a paid subscription.

Users can ensure that they’re using this new search option by clicking the “Search the web icon” before beginning a conversation with ChatGPT. With it enabled, ChatGPT will always use information from the internet when providing an answer. During the demo, OpenAI developers showcased how it comes in handy when asking ChatGPT questions about upcoming events, with the search successfully bringing up local events happening on the weekend.


The search results will bring up a summary of different items ChatGPT finds online, while also informing users of where that information is coming from. Moreover, it will provide a link so that users can go directly to the source if they don’t feel the summary is providing enough context. Images and other media will be included in search results, so that users don’t have to leave ChatGPT to get this kind of content.

Additionally, OpenAI has received feedback from users who have been frustrated by sluggishness while using ChatGPT. The company has made improvements so that ChatGPT feels snappier, and that includes while using it for search. Users should notice the uptick in speed regardless of what platform they’re using ChatGPT on.

Now that ChatGPT search is available to all users, OpenAI will be getting a lot more feedback on its usefulness that it can use to improve the service. Hopefully this lights a fire under Google and Microsoft to improve their own search products.
