CATEGORIES
home News

ChatGPT Adds New Mental Health Features After OpenAI Admits It Fell Short

by Victor AwogbemilaTuesday, August 05, 2025, 03:26 PM EDT
hero1 open ai mental health feature
OpenAI is adding some features designed to cater to mental and emotional well-being. The new features come after widespread complaints about emotionally unintelligent and unhelpful responses, OpenAI has now acknowledged its AI models' shortcoming, and revealed that it had to revert to a previous model after an update made the AI model offer responses that "sounded nice instead of what was actually helpful". 

It also noted that there were times when its GPT-4o model failed to recognize signs of mental or emotional distress. OpenAI says it is constantly improving its models and "developing tools to better detect signs of mental or emotional distress so ChatGPT can respond appropriately and point people to evidence-based resources when needed."

The AI research company also pointed out that it has made some changes to promote healthy user habits and prevent emotional dependency on the AI chatbot. The company says ChatGPT will now provide gentle reminders to users during long and continuous sessions to encourage them to take needed breaks. A sample prompt could be, "You’ve been chatting for a while–is this a good time for a break?" 

body open ai mental health feature

Also, for high-stakes personal questions, OpenAI says it's working on ChatGPT, so it will no longer give direct answers. Instead, it will guide users through their decision-making process. This feature is expected to roll out soon.

Additionally, OpenAI reveals that it's in collaboration with experts, including physicians, researchers, and an advisory group, to enhance how ChatGPT responds to mental or emotional distress. In a related development, the company is expected to launch its GPT-5 model soon.
Tags:  openai, chatgpt, mental-health
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment