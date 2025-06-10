ChatGPT Is Down And The Internet Is Freaking Out





Sorry students, but you'll have to rely on an alternative artificial intelligence (AI) model to write your term paper instead of ChatGPT (including the Pro tier ) this morning, because the service is in the midst of a major outage. Or better yet, write your paper the old fashioned way—putting in the research and using your mushy, human brain! There's also the added benefit of not getting into academic trouble by going that route.





Yes, we're being tongue-in-cheek and yes, of course we don't condone using ChatGPT (or any AI service) to write papers for you. However, there are a lot of great benefits to having access to ChatGPT, as it can help you understand complex concepts in math and other subjects, offer feedback on your writing, prepare for exams, and much more. It's also handy for image generation













That all needs to be put on hold for the moment, though. A quick peek at Downdetector reveals that ChatGPT began having major issues around 3:00 a.m. ET, with a flood of reports following in the hours since. The vast majority of reports are with the ChatGPT service itself and not the ability to log in.





The reports are consistent with we've seen ourselves so far. Multiple writers at HotHardware (myself included) have been able to log in, but queries have gone unanswered this morning, as ChatGPT just stares back blankly.

Everyone running to twitter to check if chatgpt is down for anyone else #chatgpt #chatgptdown pic.twitter.com/n2oJlbex2n — Jeet (@JeetN25) June 10, 2025

LinkedIn Content Creators when ChatGPT is down pic.twitter.com/dJME1Qjb9e — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 10, 2025

Not surprisingly, the outage has elicited a range of comments on X, which underscores how reliant some have become on using these types of tools. On the same social media site, OpenAI confirmed that some users are having issues, and that a fix is incoming.





"We are observing elevated error rates and latency across ChatGPT and the API. Our engineers have identified the root cause and are working as fast as possible to fix the issue," OpenAI wrote













You can keep tabs on the situation by visiting OpenAI's status page. At the time of this writing, the status page indicates there is a "partial outage" affecting 14 APIs, 21 components of ChatGPT, and four components related to its Sora image generation tool.