CD Projekt Red Reveals Why It Will Only Make Games Like The Witcher 4

by Alan VelascoMonday, June 02, 2025, 02:14 PM EDT
The gaming industry is currently going through some turbulent times, which has seen a plethora of studios get shutdown. It has led to discussions regarding how the business needs to change to become more sustainable and move away from pinning its hopes on mega hits such as Grand Theft Auto VI. CD Projekt Red, however, seems to have no intention in shifting how it operates according to joint-CEO Marcin Iwiński.

In an appearance on the AnsweRED podcast, which is produced by the studio itself, Iwiński spoke at length about the ways in which CD Projekt Red has attempted to branch out to develop projects other than the open world games its known for. He admitted that the company has attempted to try new concepts after seeing what other developers have accomplished, but “we tried, and it didn't work out.”

These experiences have led to its current philosophy, which is to “develop AAA RPG, open-world narrative-driven games and this is our, let's say, niche. So, the focus is there." To enable this strategy, it’s juggling multiple projects at once. After having debuted The Witcher 4 late last year, the studio announced that the next game in the Cyberpunk franchise is also being worked on and is in the pre-production phase.

While fans who appreciate these types of open world games will be heartened to hear that one of the most prominant studios isn’t stopping any time soon, it’s a bit concerning that CD Projekt Red might not be able to pivot if needed. All it would take is for the company to stumble on a release or two for it to run into trouble. Sure, Cyberpunk 2077 was able to rebound after a tough start, but that's an exception rather than the rule.

Hopefully this strategy works out for CD Projekt Red.
