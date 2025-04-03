How Capcom Plans To Punish Cheaters In Monster Hunter Wilds Arena Quests
Capcom released a sternly worded statement on its official X social media account. It says that “to ensure a fun and fair experience for our players, we will take action against accounts participating in fraudulent ranking activity, such as the use of cheating or external tools.” Punishment for those caught cheating range from being unable to receive rewards for having completed the quests to having their account suspended.
However, players should take note that it won’t just be individual cheaters being impacted. Players who are participating in a hunt with a teammate who is cheating will also be punished. This aspect seems a bit harsh, as players can summon help from others by sending up an SOS flare. Meaning they could unwittingly be partnered with someone who is cheating. The company asks that players report anyone who is engaging in “prohibitive behavior,” which will likely be used to spare players who have been unfortunate enough to be matched with a cheater.
It's unfortunate that some gamers feel the need to cheat while playing online games, which necessitates that developers get more aggressive with policing and enforcement. Hopefully, innocent players don’t get caught up in the crossfire, and can just enjoy these new quests and the rewards that come along with them.