Cambridge Dictionary Adds Skibidi, Broligarchy And More Internet Slang, No Cap
So when next you search the Cambridge Dictionary, don't be surprised to find internet slang like "delulu, broligarchy, skibidi, seriously, no cap. The dictionary defines delulu as "believing things that are not real or true, usually because you choose to". Anyone familiar with the usage of this term on social media would probably know that it is a fitting description.
Another word that has also gained traction on the internet is skiibidi. It has been described as "a word with different meanings such as "cool" or "bad", or can be used with no real meaning as a joke:”
Broligarchy is also a popular word that is usually used to describe tech and finance billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Apple's Tim Cook. The word which is a combination of bro and oligarchy, refers to "a small group of men, especially men owning or involved in a technology business, who are extremely rich and powerful, and who have or want political influence.”
It is worth noting that slang words are often added for their widespread and sustained use. So they're not to be viewed as standards for speech or formal writing. On the reason for adding the aforementioned slang words, language expert Colin McIntosh reveals that they only include words they think will "have staying power.” He also said that the "Internet culture is changing the English language and the effect is fascinating to observe and capture in the Dictionary.