Borderless Gaming Introduces Cross-Vendor Frame Gen, Upscaling And Modern PC Features
The developers behind the Borderless Gaming utility, first released for free back in 2014, have thoroughly overhauled the software for its "v1.0.0" release on Steam, bringing with them a flurry of modern features including vendor-neutral Frame Generation and Upscaling solutions, as well as app containers enabling custom backgrounds and shaders, among several other quality-of-life improvements. On top of the overhaul, which is exclusive to the premium Steam version available for $6.99, users can also share and download profiles from the Steam Workshop, and the developer claims improved performance over the legacy software. Interestingly, this actually isn't the first vendor and game-independent Frame Generation solution we've seen— that honor actually goes to Lossless Scaling, which also supports vendor-neutral Upscaling and is sold on Steam for $6.99. But Borderless Gaming has definitely been on the block for a lot longer, and may prove better at managing unruly game windows, since Lossless Scaling forces applications into exclusive fullscreen.
Readers who will most likely be interested in solutions like these include those who have an Nvidia GPU released prior to the RTX 40 Series and/or those who wish to insert Frame Generation into games that don't (properly or at all) support AMD FSR 3 Frame Generation. Borderless Gaming's existing audience is mostly gamers keyed into older PC games that don't properly support Borderless Fullscreen, but the addition of these new features may also entice more retro and indie-focused gamers hoping to utilize the new App Container features, which include CRT filters as well as custom backgrounds and window sizing. Unlike Lossless Scaling, Borderless Gaming should allow for more seamless multi-tasking while also utilizing upscaling and Frame Generation features, though it doesn't yet seem to support offloading Frame Generation to a secondary GPU like Lossless Scaling does.
These modern upscaling solutions have become similar products, but the classic Borderless Gaming expanding its focus on window management may incentivize some users to choose it over Lossless Scaling. For users who just want the classic version of Borderless Gaming without all of these bells and whistles, the final release of the classic edition -- v.9.6.0 -- remains listed for free download on GitHub, which developer Andrewmd advises gamers to use instead of mirrored downloads. The classic version will also still include security updates.
The Steam patch notes and graphics for what is actually version 10 seem to erroneously dub this overhauled version of Borderless Gaming as v1.0.0, but this isn't reflected for the same release on GitHub, where it's more accurately called v10.0.0. It could just be a marketing decision, since the v10.0.2 and v10.0.3 hotfix patches also use v1 instead of v10 numbering, but since Borderless Gaming v1.0, v4.0, and v4.1 all released in January 2014, we aren't sure why the developers are suddenly acting as if this is the first v1.0 release.
Source: Borderless Gaming via Steam