Belkin Recalls Apple Watch Wireless Charger Over Fire Hazard, Stop Using Immediately





Belkin's messaging is clear to anyone who picked up the company's BoostCharge Pro (model BPD005), a fast wireless charger for Apple Watch that serves double-duty as a power bank—stop using it "immediately" due to a manufacturing defect that poses a fire risk. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries, though if you own one, don't tempt fate.





According to a voluntary recall notice, the aforementioned defect can, "in some circumstances," cause the wireless charger's lithium cell battery to overheat, "which could post a fire hazard to consumers." It's not clear exactly how this was discovered, whether by the manufacturer or consumer complaints, but the resulting message is the same.





In addition to stopping use right away, Belkin is instructing owners to disconnect the charger + power bank from a power source or any other products, and to place it in a safe, dry location away from anything that is flammable or that could cause damage to the unit. Additionally, Belkin warns in bold text, "Do not place your power bank into any trash or recycling bins."





The reason for bold warning is because it still poses a fire risk, even without being connected to a power source. Lithium-ion batteries are sensitive to physical damage . There's also and e-waste concern from tossing battery products into the garbage, though in this instance, the concern is presumably over the possibility that it could catch fire.













Fortunately, Belkin isn't leaving users in the lurch and is offering full refunds as part of voluntary recall. There are some minor hoops to jump through, though—in addition to filling out a form, you have to supply a photo of the product and proof of purchase, along with the serial number. You can find the latter on the back of the power bank, behind the Apple Watch charging band.





"If you cannot provide a serial number for a power bank, click the checkbox 'I do not have a serial number for this power bank'. A copy of the purchase receipt and photo showing the front and back of the power bank is required for each BPD005 power bank without a serial number," Belkin explains.