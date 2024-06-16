Banana Game Goes Viral On Steam With 700K Concurrent For Fruity Clicks
Gamers are going bananas over a game where players simply clicks on a...well...banana. Banana is a viral clicker game where players get a random banana added to their collection approximately every three hours, simply by clicking on the screen.
Since launching in late April on Steam, Banana has garnered a “Very Positive” review score. The addictive clicker game peaked earlier today with 738,613 concurrent players, leaving some bewildered as to what could possibly cause so many people to mindlessly click on a banana for hours on end. Well, the answer is that by clicking on the banana players receive banana skins that can be sold for real money. It is also because many of those players are thought to be bots.
Developer team member Hery remarked in the game’s Discord channel, “Unfortunately we are currently facing some problems around botting, since the game takes basically 1% to no resources of your PC, people are abusing up to 1000 alternative accounts in order to get Rarer drops or at least in bulk.”
While most skins are only worth pennies on the Steam Marketplace, there have been a few that have sold for more than $1K. The glorious banana that brings the highest resale value is known as the Special Golden Banana, which has sold for as much as $1,378.58. Yes, people are really paying that much real money on Steam Marketplace for a banana skin.
Speaking to the game’s appeal, Hery explained, “I do believe that the reason why it mostly caught on is because it’s a legal ‘Infinite money glitch.’”
Reading through customer reviews on Steam, one player, AzureAsteroid 2, commented, “The absolutely euphoric state I reached upon discovering this game has trumped my son’s birth. My wedding day, and the time I was banned from my local gamestop. I love you banana.”
Of course, not all comments are kind toward the game. In response to AzureAsteroid 2, one Steam user replied, “You are actually brain dead for putting almost 600 hours into a blatant scam.” While another posted, “In the 586 hours u have on this game, you could have worked 14.65 weeks at 40 hours a week. u don’t have a wife or child or a life. You live at home with ur mom.”
So, have any of you been clicking on a Banana lately? If so, let us know in the comments which banana skins you have collected.