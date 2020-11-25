CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdWednesday, November 25, 2020, 03:07 PM EDT

Baltimore County Public Schools Forced To Cancel Classes After Crippling Ransomware Attack

ransomware
We’ve seen ransomware in hospitals and schools, and it wreaks havoc no matter the case. This is especially true when people are relying on technology now more than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Baltimore County Public School district encountered this firsthand when malicious attackers installed ransomware that crippled the network and closed school.

Early this morning, the chief of staff for Baltimore County Public School systems, Mychael Dickerson, tweeted that all schools would be closed today due to network issues. As it turns out, it was ransomware affecting the network, as he later tweeted the following:
Local news station WBAL-TV 11 News reports that they “received reports of teachers who lost lesson plans and other data.” This is only the early stages of the attack, so it is unknown what other data could have been lost, but this could be bad. The ransomware affected the BCPS offices as well, so there is likely more data loss that we do not yet know about.

In May of 2019, the city of Baltimore experienced a ransomware attack that impacted many systems throughout the city’s network. This new attack against the school system may be by the same attacker, but researchers have not yet determined if this is indeed the case. We will likely find out more about the attack in the coming days, so stay tuned.

Tags:  security, Ransomware, cyberattack

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms