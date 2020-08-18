Backblaze Q2 2020 Hard Drive Analysis Highlights Promising Boost In Overall Reliability





Backblaze is one of the top-end personal and business data backup companies out there. Providing data backup to a plethora of people is no easy task, and it also a massive amount of hard drives. Quarterly, Backblaze reports on the drives they have in their systems and what they have newly deployed. This is a roundabout way of seeing what manufacturer needs to improve with regards to reliably, while also informing the consumers about off-the-shelf components that they may be putting inside their own rigs. Without further delay, let’s dive into the stats for their 142,630 spinning hard drives in Q2 2020...



