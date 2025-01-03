CATEGORIES
home News

Atari's Retro Gamestation Go Handheld Looks Slick And So Does Its Joystick Decanter

by Paul LillyFriday, January 03, 2025, 10:17 AM EDT
Atari Gamestation Go with My Arcade on the handheld's display.
It looks as though Atari is finally getting to release a handheld game console that it first showed off at last year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES). At the time, it was called the Gamestation Portable, and you can still find references to it on Atari's website. It never actually released (to our knowledge), though, but this might be the year. Along with a new year, it's also getting a slightly new name—Gamestation Go. It's also worth nothing that Atari acquired Intellivision last year, which opens up some neat possibilities for the Gamestation Go.

Atari posted a teaser on X/Twitter and YouTube that starts off with a shaded closeup view of the handheld game console. The teaser is about a minute and a half long, and it ends with a couple of money shots showing the entire front of the system. Have a look...



The caption reads, "An icon, reimagined." In the accompanying X/Twitter thread, someone asked, "Is this legit," to which Atari exclaimed, "Legit!" It also confirmed the name "Gamestation Go" in the thread, in addition to using the same hashtag in the original post. And that's pretty much all it said on the matter.

We can glean certain details from the teaser, though. For example, there's a track ball on the lower-left side, which comes in handy for playing certain retro games like Centipede. A D-pad sits directly above, and above that is a thumbstick. Then on the other side, we can see A-B-X-Y buttons and a keypad.

Other features revealed in the teaser include an HDMI output, 3.5mm headphone jack, a pair of USB-C ports, and a microSD card reader.

It's a pretty slick looking handheld, but if we can pivot for a moment, have you seen Atari's Joystick Decanter Set?

Atari Joystick decanter set on a black background.

"This glass decanter is modeled after the CX-10 Atari joystick and is perfect for whiskey or your favorite spirit. It is sure to be a showpiece in your collection. Paired with two Atari whiskey glasses and a controller display tray," Atari states on the product page.

Atari, you had us at whiskey! This won't appeal to everyone and the $125 asking price is ambitious (it doesn't come with any whiskey), but if you're of a certain age, a geek, and a drinker, this decanter set hits the right notes.
Tags:  Gaming, Handheld, Atari, gamestation go
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment