Atari's Retro Gamestation Go Handheld Looks Slick And So Does Its Joystick Decanter







It looks as though Atari is finally getting to release a handheld game console that it first showed off at last year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES). At the time, it was called the Gamestation Portable, and you can still find references to it on Atari's website. It never actually released (to our knowledge), though, but this might be the year. Along with a new year, it's also getting a slightly new name—Gamestation Go. It's also worth nothing that Atari acquired Intellivision last year, which opens up some neat possibilities for the Gamestation Go.





Atari posted a teaser on X/Twitter and YouTube that starts off with a shaded closeup view of the handheld game console. The teaser is about a minute and a half long, and it ends with a couple of money shots showing the entire front of the system. Have a look...













The caption reads, "An icon, reimagined." In the accompanying X/Twitter thread , someone asked, "Is this legit," to which Atari exclaimed, "Legit!" It also confirmed the name "Gamestation Go" in the thread, in addition to using the same hashtag in the original post. And that's pretty much all it said on the matter.





We can glean certain details from the teaser, though. For example, there's a track ball on the lower-left side, which comes in handy for playing certain retro games like Centipede. A D-pad sits directly above, and above that is a thumbstick. Then on the other side, we can see A-B-X-Y buttons and a keypad.





Other features revealed in the teaser include an HDMI output, 3.5mm headphone jack, a pair of USB-C ports, and a microSD card reader.





It's a pretty slick looking handheld, but if we can pivot for a moment, have you seen Atari's Joystick Decanter Set?













"This glass decanter is modeled after the CX-10 Atari joystick and is perfect for whiskey or your favorite spirit. It is sure to be a showpiece in your collection. Paired with two Atari whiskey glasses and a controller display tray," Atari states on the product page.



