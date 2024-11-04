ASUS Unveils USB-C TUF Gaming A2 SSD Enclosure For Durable High-Speed Storage





We would hope that dropping a solid state drive (SSD) wouldn't destroy it, even on a hard surface like tile or concrete, not unless you also happen to step on it immediately after it hits the ground. Nevertheless, ASUS is offering up another rugged enclosure for anyone who wants a portable storage solution, and it sports a fast interface as well.





Meet the new ASUS TUF Gaming A2 SSD enclosure, which if the stock render above is to be believed, is a massive housing that even those gigantic sandworms in Dune would have trouble swallowing. It's not actually massive, of course, but it is large enough to envelope various M.2 form factor drives, including M.2 2280, 2260, and 2242.





The 'biggest' of those is M.2 2280, which is a standard size desktop SSD that's roughly on par with a stick of bubble gum. We haven't been able to dig up a product page (just a press release), but it looks to be the same size as the A1 model, which measures 125.28 (L) x 54.27 (W) x 13.3 (H) millimeters.





Curiously, the TUF Gaming A2 like its predecessor does not support M.2 2230 SSDs like Crucial's P310 . Those are shorter drives that have grown modestly in popularity with the advent of handheld game consoles, though M.2 2280 is still the most popular form factor by far.













The major upgrade with the A2 model is USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C connectivity for data transfer speeds of up to 20Gbps. That's twice as fast as what you can get with the A1 model. And of course it's just as durable.





"With IP68-rated water- and dust-resistance plus durability that meets U.S. MIL-STD-810H standards, TUF Gaming A2 keeps the SSD safe in almost any environment. Additionally, its silicone-rubber exterior provides superior on-the-go protection for the SSD," ASUS explains.





ASUS also says it subjected the A2 to a "battery of testings including drops" from 1.22 meters high, as well as extreme temperatures.





"It guards against UV rays, rain, and dust, and even protects data from static and electrical disturbances. Plus, the ribbed design makes it easy to grip when on the go. Lastly, the highly-conductive internal thermal pad has a K-value of 3, allowing it to effectively dissipate the heat generated by the SSD to prevent overheating and ensure long-term stability," ASUS says.













Those traits are a bigger deal if you plan to take your SSD with you out in the field and/or on outdoor adventures, versus from your PC to your handheld or game console.







