ASUS Unveils An AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 Zen 5 Laptop That Makes A Lot Of Scents

by Paul LillyMonday, September 23, 2024, 08:46 AM EDT
ASUS Adol 14 Air Fragrance Edition laptop.
No, that's not a typo in our headline—we know the difference between "scents" and "sense" and intentionally opted for the former. It's applicable in this case, as ASUS posted an interesting laptop model over on Weibo, a huge social media site in China, called the Adol 14 Air Fragrance Edition. As the model name implies, it's a 14-inch laptop. And as it also implies, it serves double duty as an air freshener.

Designed in collaboration with Anna Sui and Adol, the rose-colored laptop features a fragrance dispenser that's built into the lid, with an infused fragrance sheet. Users can pop off the cover and place a new fragrance sheet inside, with at least three different scents available, including Be A New Her, Basil and Mandarin, and Rose of Mans Land.


From the images that accompany each scent packet, we surmise that Be A New Her is basically pomegranate, Basil and Mandarin is lemon, and Rose of Mans Land is rose.

This is actually the second iteration of an Adol 14 laptop by ASUS, with the company having already released a fragrance-dispensing model a few months ago. This updated model features upgraded specs, and namely an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 'Strix Point' processor with 10 cores and 20 threads, a max 5GHz boost clock, and 24MB of L3 cache.

The rest of the laptop is similar in design and specs to the previous version—it rocks a 14-inch OLED display with a 2880x1880 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, an untold amount of LPDDR5-7500 memory, and a 75Whr battery that's rated to deliver up to 14 hours of video playback.

ASUS says its upgraded Adol 14 Air Fragrance Edition laptop will go on sale on October 1 at JD.com, suggesting it will be exclusive to the Chinese market.
