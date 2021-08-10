CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillTuesday, August 10, 2021, 03:31 PM EDT

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo SE 15 Spotted With Flagship Ryzen 9 5980HX Zen 3 CPU

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo SE 15 hero
It looks as though ASUS will be the first -- and perhaps the only -- manufacturer to use AMD's Ryzen 9 5980HX processor in one of its laptops. A listing for the ROG Zephyrus Duo SE 15 was discovered this week at Newegg, although the online retailer shows the laptop as being out of stock.

Unlike the more common Ryzen 9 5980HS, the Ryzen 9 5980HX is an unlocked processor with a higher 45-watt TDP instead of 35 watts. The Ryzen 9 5980HX also has a higher base clock of 3.3GHz versus 3.0GHz for the Ryzen 9 5980HS. However, it's still an 8-core/16-thread processor supporting up to LPDDR4-4266 memory with a maximum boost clock of 4.8GHz.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo SE 15 2

As for the notebook, the ROG Zephyrus Duo SE 15 features a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920x1080) primary IPS display with a 300MHz refresh rate. In addition, as its Duo name suggests, a secondary "ROG ScreenPad Plus" 14-inch touch display is also mounted above the keyboard. You can use the second panel to expand your screen real estate in supported games and to enhance multitasking in Windows 10 or Windows 11.

This particular SKU, which was first discovered by LaptopUnderBudget, comes with a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, but it can be configured with up to a GeForce RTX 3080 and a 120Hz 4K display, according to ASUS. You'll also find 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory (32GB maximum) and a 1TB PCIe 3.0 SSD. ASUS also provides easy access to upgrading the memory and the SSD if you aren't content with how the laptop is equipped from the factory.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo SE 15 3

Other features include the ROG Intelligent Cooling thermal system with Active Aerodynamic System Plus and Thermal Grizzly Liquid Metal thermal compound, ROG Aura Sync with per-key RGB keyboard, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and a 30-day free trial of Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Unfortunately, because the laptop is currently list as OOS at Newegg, the price for the laptop is not visible.

Tags:  AMD, Asus, (nasdaq:amd), ryzen 9 5980hx, rog zephyrus duo se, neweg

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment